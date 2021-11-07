Penfield, Spencerport boys volleyball move on to sectional finals

Class A Semifinals: (1) Penfield 3, (5) Fairport 1

The defending sectional champs are headed back to the finals with a four-set win over Penfield.

After taking the first set 25-21, the Red Raiders responded by taking the second 25-20. But Penfield would not be denied, winning the third and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-18.

Will Kirchhoff led the Patriots with 16 kills, while Andrew Ludwig had 15 kills and two blocks with Parker Jackson adding 10 kills.

Ryan Smolowyk had 13 kills for Fairport in the losing effort.

Victor/Pittsford awaits them in the finals after they beat Webster 3-1 in the other semifinal matchup. The Class A final will be played Wednesday night at 8:00 at Webster Schroeder.

Class B Semifinals: (1) Spencerport 3, (4) Irondequoit 0

In a rematch of last year’s sectional final, the top-seeded Rangers disposed of Irondequoit in straight sets.

The Rangers took the first set 26-24, which would be the closest result of the match. Spencerport would take the second 25-19 and used a late surge to win the third 25-22.

Sam Lane led the Rangers with 18 kills and six digs. Casey Jackson added 15 kills and 11 digs, while Sean Zaso dished out 35 assists.

Spencerport will take on seventh-seeded Brockport who swept Midlakes in the other semifinal matchup. The match will be played Wednesday night at 6:00 at Webster Schroeder.