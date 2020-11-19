Penfield, Pittsford Sutherland boys soccer win sectional titles

Patriots, Knights keep clean sheets to win the Class AA and A titles, respectively

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On a chilly Wednesday night, Penfield and Pittsford Sutherland completed their seasons raising sectional blocks after shutout wins.

Class AA- (1) Penfield 1, (3) Fairport 0

Cristiano Mounnarat scored on a free kick in the 9th minute for the lone goal as the Patriots won their first sectional title since 2010.

Mounnarat’s shot one hopped in front of the net and fooled the Fairport keeper who had hands on the ball, but could not keep it out of the lower left hand corner.

The Raiders got a point blank chance with about ten minutes to play in the first half, but Josh Robinson fired out his left foot to kick-save the ball away. The second half featured few chances of any danger.

Penfield capped an unbeaten season with the win. Fairport finished at 8-5.

Class A- (2) Pittsford Sutherland 2, (5) Churchville-Chili 0

The Class A title game was expected to be a low-scoring affair and it played out that way Wednesday night.

Neither team could get much going in the first half, but Sutherland finally found some offense with 1:13 left in the half. Will Field sent a pass up to Henry Walbaum who fired it off the crossbar and in from just outside the 18.

The score would remain 1-0 in the second half until Field put a cross in to the box where senior Jack Leahy who put in a perfect header in the 58th minute.

The Knights kept a clean sheet for the 2-0 win, their third sectional title in the last four years.