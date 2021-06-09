Penfield, Pittsford advance in lacrosse sectionals

(4)Penfield 11, (5)Spencerport 8

Jackson Saulpaugh scored three straight goals to close out a dominant third quarter as Penfield rallied from down a goal at the half to win an elite Class B quarterfinal matchup on Five Mile Line Road.

Sam Cumming and Chris Smith scored 25 seconds apart to turn a 6-5 deficit into a 7-6 Penfield lead. Saulpaugh got his natural hat trick in the final six minutes of the quarter, capping a 5-0 third period for the Patriots.

Penfield held Spencerport to one goal for all but the last 30 seconds of the second half.

Saulpaugh finished with six points, assisting on the game’s first three goals as Penfield took an early 3-0 lead. Jayden Kittelberger and Anthony Rodriguez put together a 3-0 run of their own to even things up for the Rangers as the first quarter concluded.

Connor Mesh scored the first of his two goals with five minutes left in the second quarter to put Spencerport in front at the half. Mesh led the Rangers with four points.

It’s a shame either team had to lose this year. Spencerport finished at 13-3 with the three losses coming in the last five games, including two against Penfield.

The Patriots are now 12-3 and will meet top seeded Canandaigua in the semifinals.

(3)Pittsford 16, (6)Rush-Henrietta 7

The Panthers raced out to a 9-1 lead in the game’s first 17 minutes and never looked back in a Class A semifinal win at Sutherland’s lacrosse stadium.

Pittsford advances to face second seeded McQuaid in the Class A semis. The Knights hammered Eastridge 19-1 on Wednesday.

Killian Ceci led the Royal Comets with three goals. Chase Petschke had two goals and an assist. R-H finished their year at 6-9.