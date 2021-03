Salvatore Latore got the game winner midway through the third period as Penfield beat Victor 2-1 at Webster Ice Arena Thursday night.

Cal Lambert got the opening goal on the power play for the Blue Devils. Chris Smith equalized later in the first period after a Sean Smith steal.

The Patriots avenged an earlier 4-1 loss to Victor and are now 8-2.

Victor had not lost since the season opener and had a nine game win streak snapped. The Blue Devils fell to 9-2.