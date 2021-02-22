Penfield hockey tops Fairport in high-scoring affair

Latore nets the winner for the Patriots

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield moved to 5-1 on the season with a 5-4 victory over Fairport on Sunday afternoon.

Sean Smith fired in a loose puck after a blocked shot to give the Patriots the lead less then a minute into the game.

Colin Herrington tied the game up later in the period as he took advantage of a Penfield turnover and scored shorthanded on a breakaway.

Penfield got back in front before the period ended as Smith scored another on a Chris Smith assist.

The game would remain close throughout and was tied 4-4 with less than three minutes to play. That’s when Salvatore Latore got the game-winner Penfield with 2:39 remaining. The Patriots held on for the 5-4 win.

Chris Smith tallied the other two goals for Penfield. The Patriots move to 5-1 while Fairport falls to 1-5.