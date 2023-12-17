ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield scored four straight goals to get back above .500 on the season with a 4-2 victory over Irondequoit on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Eagles scored first as Dylan Carey redirected a crossing pass from Henry Velepec to give Irondequoit a 1-0 lead.

However, that woke up Penfield as the Patriots started capitalizing on their chances.

Penfield scored three goals in less than two minutes midway through the second period to take a 3-1 lead. First, Travis Bush found Nathan Quonce in front for his first varsity goal. Then, Mason Maksymiu was alone in the slot and his shot trickled past the goalie for the lead. Finally, Bobby Kane followed up his own rebound to give the Patriots a 3-1 lead heading to the final period.

Travis Bush added another goal to give the Patriots a 4-1 lead midway through the third period. Sam Crane tallied a goal for the Eagles a few minutes later, but the Patriots were able to seal the game from there.

Joel Reeves had a strong game in net for Irondequoit, making 40 saves.

Penfield (4-3) will face Greece on Tuesday, December 19th at 6:00 p.m.

Irondequoit (0-7) still seeks its first win of the year, but they are quite improved from last year where they scored 20 goals and gave up 130, winning just one game. The Eagles have a pair of one-goal defeats to Brighton/HF-L and Hilton this season and will try and get in the win column Tuesday against Pittsford.