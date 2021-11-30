Penfield hockey begins the season with a win, Hilton and Brighton/HFL/East Rochester play to a tie

Penfield's Sam Smock starts the season off on the right foot with two goals in the Patriots 4-1 win over Portside

Hilton 2 Brighton/HFL/East Rochester 2

Neither Hilton or Brighton/HFL/East Rochester could pull away as they play to a 2-2 tie to open the season.

Just two minutes into the contest, while on a power play, Peter Burslem scored off an assist from Nolan Gangarosa to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Later in the period, the Cadets scored on a power play of their own with Braden O’Neill scoring the goal to tie the game up at 1.

Late in the second period, Hayden Meehan scored off a rebound to put the Bruins back on top 2-1. Less than a minute later, Hilton’s Evan Fish scored to even things up at 2-2.

Hilton will take on Williamsville-East this Friday while Brighton/HFL/East Rochester will wait until next Tuesday to face Penfield.

Penfield 4 Portside 1

Sam Smock led the way with two goals as Penfield won their season opener 4-1.

With less than a minute remaining in the first period, Smock scored off a rebound to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead. In the second period, Smock scored again off an assist from Sean Smith to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the third period, Penfield’s Sean Walsh and Jacob Walsh added one goal each while Portside’s Frank Grad scored the Royals only goal of the contest.

Penfield’s goalie Dominic Andrade recorded 23 saves.