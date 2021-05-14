Penfield, Hilton get clutch boys lacrosse wins

Hilton 13, Webster Schroeder 9

Tied at 9 early in the fourth quarter, the Cadets stormed ahead scoring the final four goals to win 13-9.

Cole Loewke lead the Cadets with four goals and an assist. Joey DiMaria had three goals and two assist while Matthew Mojsej netted three goals and an assist.

For the Warriors, Nick Hauman and Brady Ruffalo each scored three times in the losing effort.

Hilton moves to 4-3 on the year while Schroeder still seeks its first win of the season.

Penfield 9, Fairport 8 2OT

Trailing 8-5 in the fourth quarter, the Patriots found a second win. They scored the final three goals of regulation then netted the winner in double overtime to move to 5-1 on the season.

Will Hand, Jackson Saulpaugh, and Jake Fox netted the clutch fourth quarter goals while Alec Constable was the overtime hero.

Jackson Monte got half of Fairport’s goals, scoring four times.