Penfield girls volleyball tops Mercy in tight four-set match

Patriots bounce back from only loss of the season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In last week’s initial New York Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, Penfield was ranked third in the state and Mercy was an honorable mention.

On Monday, the two teams met and the Patriots were able to come away with a close four-set win.

Penfield was able to squeak out wins in the first two sets while Mercy took the third 25-15.

The fourth set was a back-and-forth battle that was tied at 21, but the Patriots pulled away with the 25-23 win.

Penfield moves to 8-1 on the year, bouncing back from their only loss of the season, a defeat to top-ranked Victor.