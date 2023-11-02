PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield girls volleyball team swept Victor to advance to the Class AA1 sectional final.
The Patriots jumped out to a fast start grabbing the first set 25-20. Penfield dominated the second set as they won 25-20.
Victor put up a fight in the third set, but Penfield eventually pulled away to take the frame 25-19.
Penfield’s win pits them against Schroeder in a sectional championship between the top two seeds in Class AA2. Schroeder swept the Patriots in a matchup earlier this season. The game will take play Saturday, November 4th at Victor high school.
