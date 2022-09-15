PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — In a battle of undefeated teams, Penfield grabbed the win in straight sets over Brighton. The Patriots have yet to drop a set this season.

Penfield got off to a blazing start taking the first set 25-10. They continued their strong play through the second frame winning 25-14.

The Bruins responded in the third set taking a 4-2 lead. However, the Patriots rallied behind the stellar play of Nicole Bell and Ana Gutman to win the set 25-20.

The Patriots finished runner-ups to Victor in a thrilling five set Class AA sectional final last fall. The Blue Devils went on to to win the New York State Championship.

Penfield (4-0) takes their show on the road to Hilton next Tuesday, September 20th. Brighton (3-1) will travel to Honeoye Falls-Lima next Monday, September 19th.