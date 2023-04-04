Peyton Rothfuss fires in the game-winning goal as Penfield took down Thomas on Tuesday. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield girls lacrosse team was able to withstand a comeback from Thomas and earn an 8-6 win on Tuesday.

The Patriots led 5-2 at the half, thanks to a pair of goals by Aleah Petre. Penfield led 6-3 with 16:20 left in the game after a goal by Emersyn Mathis, after which the Titans responded.

Gwen Newton tallied her third goal of the game with 12:31 remaining and Addison Schaeffer scored less than a minute later to make it 6-5. With 8:26 to play, Kolbie Spencer intercepted a Penfield pass in the Patriots’ zone and fired a pass to Emily Roddy-Cawley who tied the game up with a shot in close.

The Patriots didn’t blink as Peyton Rothfuss stepped into a shot with just over seven minutes remaining to give Penfield a lead they would never relinquish.

Jenna Capozzi tallied her second goal of the game with 2:35 remaining to provide Penfield with some insurance. Rothfuss, Capozzi, and Petre each ended up with two goals while Mathis and Isabella Teal scored once. Karis Hand made nine saves in net for the Patriots.

Penfield (3-1) will be back in action on Wednesday as they travel to Syracuse to take on Cicero-North Syracuse, who took down Victor on Monday.

Thomas (1-1) will look to get back in the win column on Monday, April 10th when they travel to Eastridge.