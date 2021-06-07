Penfield girls lacrosse moves on to semis with win over Hilton

Penfield girls lax is on to the semis with a win over Hilton. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Patriots net final six goals of the first half to pull away

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — After a slow start, Penfield found their game to move past Hilton in the Class A girls lacrosse quarters with a 12-8 win.

Hilton scored the first two goals, but Penfield netted the next four. Lizzie Taddeo capped off the run with a wrap-around goal.

The Cadets scored the next two to tie it 4-4, but the Patriots stormed ahead with the final six goals of the half to lead 10-4 at the break.

Penfield will head on the road Wednesday to take on top-seeded Pittsford in the semifinals.