Penfield girls lacrosse moves on to semis with win over Hilton

High School Sports

Patriots net final six goals of the first half to pull away

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Penfield girls lax is on to the semis with a win over Hilton. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — After a slow start, Penfield found their game to move past Hilton in the Class A girls lacrosse quarters with a 12-8 win.

Hilton scored the first two goals, but Penfield netted the next four. Lizzie Taddeo capped off the run with a wrap-around goal.

The Cadets scored the next two to tie it 4-4, but the Patriots stormed ahead with the final six goals of the half to lead 10-4 at the break.

Penfield will head on the road Wednesday to take on top-seeded Pittsford in the semifinals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss