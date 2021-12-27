Penfield girls basketball wins nail-biter over Albany

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (WROC) — The Christmas break is sending Section V’s best out of the area to face some tough opponents and Penfield passed their first test with a dramatic finish.

The Patriots moved to 4-1 on the season with a 57-55 win over Albany in the Amsterdam College Showcase.

Penfield led 28-24 at the half, pushing the lead to 8 during the third quarter. The Patriots took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter when Elisa Faklaris beat the buzzer in the paint. Albany fought back to tie the game at 48 with just over 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots were able to hang on for a 57-55 win after an attempted buzzer-beater went long for the Falcons. Faklaris led all scorers with 19 for Penfield, while Eva Elliot had 16. Shonyae Edmonds led Albany with 18 points.

Penfield will take on Baldwinsville on Tuesday. Baldwinsville lost to Shaker 50-46 on their Monday game of the showcase.