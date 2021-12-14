Penfield girls basketball gets big road victory over Mendon 60-50

Jackie Funk led the way for the Patriots with 15 points

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After a back and forth game through the first three quarters, Penfield pulled on away in the fourth to take down Mendon 60-50.

The Patriots trailed 27-23 at halftime but began the second half on a 9-0 run to immediately take the lead. The Vikings would rally to cut into the deficit trailing 38-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Junior guard Grace Alexander made three throws down the stretch to put the game out of reach.

Jackie Funk was the high scorer for Mendon with 15 points while Kennedy Cone pitched in 13 points. Danielle Strauf led the Vikings with15 points.

Penfield moves to 2-0 on the year and will face Fairport on Friday, December 17th at Johanna Perrin MS. Mendon drops to 3-1 on the season and will take on rival Sutherland at the University of Rochester on the same night.