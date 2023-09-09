HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — After a first quarter score from Rush-Henrietta, Penfield ran off 26 unanswered points to grab their first win of the season.

Anthony Theodorakakos and Adam Schembri both scored a pair of rushing touchdowns behind a stout Penfield offensive line. The duo combined for 214 yards on the ground. Nick Masters did his part with 107 total yards.

Gavin Early had two sacks while Anthony Fallon had five tackles and two pass breakups.

Penfield (1-1) will hit the road next Thursday to take on Thomas on Thursday, September 14th. Rush-Henrietta (0-2) will look to grab their first win of the season at Hilton on Friday, September 15th.