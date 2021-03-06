Penfield, Brockport skate to victory in regular season finales

Neil Burke celebrates the first of his three goals in Penfield’s 5-2 win over Pittsford. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

The Patriots scores four in the second period to top Pittsford.

Penfield 5, Pittsford 2

After a scoreless first period, the Panthers struck first as Noah Caputo fired in a rebound to put Pittsford up 1-0.

Penfield answered with a vengeance, scoring the next four goals before the second came to a close.

Neil Burke lit the lamp twice with Chris Smith and Sam Smock each adding goals.

Pittsford was able to get within two as Aidan McGrain scored early in the third period, but Burke completed the hat-trick to secure a 5-2 win.

Penfield ends the regular season with a 10-2 record while Pittsford will face Webster Thomas on Sunday.

Brockport 4, Aquinas 2

William Kennard got Aquinas on the board first with a soft wrister that got past the netminder. Later in the first, Tyler Henshaw tied it up with a top-shelf bullet to make it 1-1 after the first period.

Brockport took the lead in the second when Sal Balbi fired in a loose puck to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead into the third.

Evan Bovee netted the eventual game-winner in the third. Kevin Howse and Jeremiah Rausch added goals for Aquinas and Brockport, respectively, as the Blue Devils won 4-2.

Brockport ends the regular season with an 8-3-1 record while Aquinas will take on Genesee on Sunday.