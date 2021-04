The Patriots lost their first set 25-22 to the Red Raiders, but won the next three sets to defeat Fairport 3-1.

Penfield won sets two and three 25-23, and won set for 25-18.

Mike Marcy led the way for Penfield with 16 kills and seven digs, while Evan Ingerick recorded 38 assists and three kills. Penfield had a 65% side out percentage, 83% in the fourth set.

Fairport’s Carter Dittman racked up 12 kills and Mason Yusko had nine.