PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — In a battle of two state finalists from a season ago, Penfield gets the upper hand three sets to one.

The road crowd did not intimidate Spencerport to start as the Rangers grabbed the first set 25-21. Penfield would respond in an emphatic way in the second frame winning 25-11.

The Patriots would go on to win the third set as well 25-20. Spencerport still had enough gas in the tank to take a 23-19 lead late in the fourth set. However, Penfield would storm all the way back to win the final frame 29-27.

Brendan Harrington led the way for the Patriots with 12 kills while his teammate Adrian Ignjatovic was not far behind with ten. Spencerport’s Edrian Rivera had13 digs while Shaun Cannon chipped in 16 assists.

Penfield moves to 1-0 on the year and will hit the road to take on Irondequoit on Wednesday, September 7th. Spencerport will look to get back on track against Fairport at home the same evening.