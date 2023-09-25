PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield boys volleyball team took care of business on Monday, defeating McQuaid in four sets.

The Patriots started strong, winning the first two sets 25-22 and 25-18.

However, the Knights fought back, capitalizing on Penfield’s errors to win 25-18 in the third set. But Penfield proved to be too strong as they won the fourth set convincingly 25-16.

Ryan Murphy led the Patriots with eleven kills while Lawson Drabik had nine.

Breanan Hoelperl had twelve kills for the Knights. Talin Parks had nine, while Luke Zimmerman dished out 25 assists.

Penfield (4-3) will travel to Brighton on Tuesday night while McQuaid (6-4) will host School of the Arts on the same evening.