Patriots start strong and finish well in win over Spencerport

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — In a frantic battle of runs, Penfield’s outbursts were just a bit larger than Spencerport’s as the Patriots hung on to a 10-9 win Tuesday night.

Penfield jumped out to a 5-1 lead, with Ethan Aust scoring three goals and Alex Constable netting two.

Spencerport then scored the next six goals, with five coming in the final three minutes of the first half, to build a 7-5 lead.

The Patriots then held the Rangers scoreless for more than 22 minutes and scored five straight goals to push in front 10-7. Spencerport would not go down quietly, scoring two goals in the final minute, but could not win the faceoff with ten seconds left to give themselves a chance at forcing overtime.

Aust and Constable both scored three goals to lead the Patriots. Derek Torres had a pair of goals. Anthony Rodriguez led the way for the Rangers with three goals. Austin Madarano netted two goals in the loss.

Penfield (3-2) will host Greece on Thursday night while Spencerport (2-2) will travel to Schroeder on the same evening.