Penfield boys knock off McQuaid, Spencerport sweeps Irondequoit for boys volleyball sectional titles

Class A: (2) Penfield 3, (1) McQuaid 1

The Patriots rallied for the two final sets of the match to knock off the reigning champion Knights.

The first two sets were incredibly close. Penfield won the first 33-31, but McQuaid won the second 32-30 to tie things up. Penfield took the third and fourth sets 25-20 and 25-19.

Sectionals MVP Evan Ingerick racked up 55 assists for the Patriots. The Knights were led by Nicholas Lynch, who recorded 12 kills and six blocks.

Class B: (1) Spencerport 3, (3) Irondequoit 0

The Rangers completed their undefeated season in style with a sweep of Irondequoit in the Class B championship game.

It was a reversal of fortune for the Rangers, who was swept by Churchville-Chili in last year’s B1 title game.

Spencerport won the first set 25-23, the second 25-15, and the third 25-20.

Alex Bertino led the Rangers with 14 kills and three aces.