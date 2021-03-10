Penfield, BK set up another tangle for a title; Finney, ER also make finals

For the third year in a row, Penfield and Bishop Kearney will meet in the sectional championship

Girls Class AA

(1) Kearney 60, (4) Schroeder 55

The Lady Kings played one of their closest games down the stretch, but pulled off the win over the Warriors to return to the Class AA final.

The game was tied 30-30 at the half, after Schroeder went on a 19-10 run in the second quarter. The Warriors led 46-43 entering the final quarter, but Bishop Kearney ramped up its defense heading down the stretch. Marianna Freeman and Kaia Goode went back-to-back causing turnovers for points.

Freeman led the Lady Kings with 24 points, eight steals, and three assists. The Watkins sisters combined for 30 points for the Warriors. Forward Taylor Norris, who has sat the last few games, should be available for Friday’s title game.

Bishop Kearney advances to the sectional championship for the eleventh year in a row.

(6) Penfield 60, (2) Gates-Chili 52

The Patriots pulled off the upset over the Spartans on the road, led by Haley Emmick with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Penfield led early in the second quarter, but Gates Chili heated up with just under five minutes until the break. The Spartans netted four three-point field goals in two minutes, two from Terah Echols, while Paris Anthony and Maylee Kerns each added another. Gates Chili led 27-25 at the half.

It was a slow third quarter for both teams, each netting ten points heading into the fourth quarter. It was a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes of regulation, tied at 6:18. Penfield finished the game strong, despite Gates Chili intentionally fouling with a minute to play.

For the third year in a row, Penfield and Bishop Kearney will meet in the Class AA sectional championship.

Girls Class C1

(1) East Rochester 63, (4) Alexander 34

Zoe Zutes had a triple double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks as the Bombers cruised past Alexander in East Rochester Wednesday night.

The Bombers also qualified for their first sectional final since 1992.

It was the 7th straight win for ER and improved their record to 12-1. They will host the winner between (2)Avon and (6)Canisteo-Greenwood in Friday’s championship.

The Trojans finished their season at 9-3.

Boys Class B2

(6) Mynderse 94, (2) Finney 75

Mynderse likes to shoot 3’s. Especially when the Blue Devils are hitting like they were Wednesday night in Penfield.

Troy Kabat hit four three-pointers in the first quarter. Jared King made four in the second quarter. Both had five triples and 17 points by halftime and Mynderse had a 28 point lead. Finney never threatened in the second half.

The Devils made 12 three’s as a team in the first half. They led 29-11 after the first quarter and quickly ballooned the lead to 30 points in the second.

Mynderse averages less than 60 points a game and had not topped 67 points in a contest all season. They had that many in just three quarters against Finney.

The win pushed Mynderse’s record to 9-5. They will face top seeded Northstar in Gates for Friday’s title game. The Knights got past (4)World of Inquiry Wednesday night.

Finney’s season concludes with a record of 14-3.