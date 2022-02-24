Penfield's Owen Fox scored the game-winner to send the Patriots to the sectional final

Class A Semifinals

(1) Penfield 4, (5) Brighton/HF-L/ER 3

With less than four minutes to go in regulation, Owen Fox scored the game-winning goal to send the Patriots to the sectional final.

The Patriots jumped out a 2-0 lead after the first period after goals from Owen Fox and Sam Smock. Five minutes into the second period, Sean Smith scored to put the Patriots up 3-0.

Later in the second, Gus Landt scored to put the Bruins on the board. In the third, Hayden Meehan and Chance Bears scored power play goals for the Bruins to tie the game up at 3.

Penfield moved to 20-1-1 while Brighton/HF-l/ER finished their season at 13-6-4.

(2) Victor 3, (3) McQuaid 0

The Blue Devils explode in the second period with three goals as they shut out McQuaid 3-0.

Less than a minute into the second, Colin McNamara deflected a shot into the net to put the Blue Devils on the board first. Two minutes later, McNamara scored again to make it a 2-0 game.

Later in the period, off a shot from Drew McCandless, Simon Kowal cleaned it up to put the Blue Devils on top 3-0.

Victor advanced to the Class A sectional final where they will take on the top-seeded Penfield Patriots. The game will take place on Sunday, February 27th at 4:00 p.m. at Tuttle Ice Arena on the campus of SUNY Brockport

The two teams met earlier this season and played to a 3-3 tie.