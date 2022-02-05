Penfield and Pittsford hockey add to win streaks

Pittsford 4, Fairport 2

Pittsford scored two goals in the third and final frame to separate from Fairport to secure a 4-2 victory on Pink the Rink night.

Will Masachi of Pittsford scored two goals early in the first period to set the tone. The Panthers would take a 2-0 lead into the second period.

In the second, Fairport’s Ryan Malinik and Tyler Stantz both scored to make it a 2-2 game after two periods of action.

With ten minutes remaining, Aidan McGrain would score the go-ahead goal to put the Panthers on top 3-2. Lucas Procious also scored an insurance goal for Pittsford.

The Panthers earned their fourth win in a row and fifth victory in their last six games.

Pittsford (10-5-1) will take on McQuaid in their next game on Tuesday, February 8th. In what will be the last regular season game for Fairport, the Red Raiders will take on Orchard Park out of the Buffalo area on Saturday, February 12th.

Penfield 2, Brighton/HFL/ER 0

The Patriots notched their 11th straight win taking down the Bruins 2-0.

Just three minutes into the second frame, Jacob Weiss would score off a rebound to put Penfield on the board first 1-0. In the third period, off a pass from Sean Walsh, Sam Smock scored a goal to make it a 2-0 game.

In the latest New York State Sportswriters Association Rankings, Penfield moved up from 6th to 3rd in the state.

Penfield moved to 15-1-1 on the season and will take on Gates/Wayne/EI/Wheatland in their next game on Tuesday, February 8th. Brighton/HFL/ER dropped to 8-5-4 and will face Canandaigua on Thursday, February 10th.