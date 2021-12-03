Penfield 65, Franklin 51

Penfield jumped out to an early lead behind the strong play of Aiden Cook and never looked back as they defeated Franklin 65-51 in their season opener.

Cook scored 12 of the Patriots’ 18 points in the first quarter to help Penfield take an 18-10 at the end of one. Franklin’s Sha’mere Freeman and Dayvion Scott helped the Quakers rally in the second making it a 33-31 game heading into the half. However, the Patriots were too strong in the second half.

Penfield will take the floor again next Tuesday where they will face Sutherland. Franklin will face East High on Monday night.

Eastridge 87, Monroe 61

Eastridge started the game on a 23-0 run en route to an 87-61 win over Monroe in the first round of the Al Masino tournament.

Caquan Webster led the way for the Lancers with 20 points while his teammate Emmanuel Leftenant added 17 points. Jaquon Shears led Monroe with 16 points.

Eastridge will face Leadership tomorrow in the tournament final. Monroe will take NE Douglass in the consolation game.