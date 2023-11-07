Totten scored eight touchdowns to give the Dragons their second straight title

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WROC) — Tyson Totten of Pembroke had a ridiculous game on Friday to power the Dragons to their second straight Section 8-Man title and earn our Player of the Week honors.

The do-it-all running back finished scored a mind-boggling eight touchdowns to go along with 393 yards on 34 carries. Two of his touchdowns were from at least 85 yards out as Pembroke topped Bolivar-Richburg 70-30.

While 8-Man lends itself to gaudy offensive numbers, Totten’s are at another level with over 2500 total yards and 46 touchdowns this season.

Pembroke is eyeing a second straight season after winning the first-ever NYSPHSAA 8-man regional championship game last year. Pembroke will take on Frewsburg on Friday, November 10th at 5:00 p.m. at Pittsford Sutherland High School in the Far West Regionals.