Class A State Semifinals: Union-Endicott (IV) 28, Hilton 14

The dream season came to an end for the Cadets as they fell in their first state semifinal game in program history.

Union-Endicott scored on their first possession, but Jeffrey Broadnax answered with a rushing touchdown to even the game at 7.

With eight minutes to play, Hilton embarked on a promising drive until Latrail Jones stripped a Cadet receiver after a long reception. The Tigers turned the fumble into a touchdown to lead 14-7.

The Cadets responded with a touchdown of their own as Colton Thorp connected with Robert Lowry on 4th and 8 to even the game 14-14 with less than three minutes in the half.

The Tigers marched right down the field and Jaheim Jackson caught a wide-open touchdown from Max Sementelli to give U-E a 21-14 lead at the break.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Tigers finally got the insurance they were looking for as Anthony Lang punched in a four-yard touchdown run to seal the game. Hilton was stopped on fourth down twice in the final quarter.

Hilton (11-2) saw their eleven-game winning streak get snapped. This was the Cadets’ first appearance in the state semifinals after winning their third Section V title in program history, their first since 1994.

8-Man Regional Championship: Pembroke 36, Groton (IV) 18

The Pembroke Dragons won the first NYSPHSAA 8-man regional championship game in history with a dominant performance over Groton.

Tyson Totten had another monster game for the Dragons, carrying the ball 29 times for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

“It means a lot,” Totten told the NYSPHSAA after the win. “All the hard work paid off. It’s awesome.”

Totten scored Pembroke’s first two touchdowns of the game with quarterback Cayden Pfalzer running in for their third score of the first half for a 22-6 lead at the break.

The Dragons gave up a touchdown, cutting their lead to 22-12 after three quarters. But early in the fourth quarter, Pfalzer found Chase Guzdek for a 24-yard touchdown to push the lead to 29-12. Totten scored one final time late in the fourth quarter to cap off his tremendous junior season.

“It’s a special thing,” Pembroke head coach Brandon Ricci told the NYSPHSAA. “A couple of years ago we had eleven guys sign up for football. The program was left for dead. To see where it is now, knowing my own boys will have a dragon on their helmet to play someday, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Pembroke (12-1) will add the regional title alongside their first-ever Section V title they won earlier this month. This is the first year that a regional championship has been held in New York for 8-man football.