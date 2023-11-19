WATERVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Pembroke has accomplished some impressive feats over the past two seasons in 8-man football.

The Dragons added to that list on Saturday as they scored 107 points in their regional semifinal win.

Pembroke took down Frankfort-Schuyler 107-64 to advance to the state regional championship for the second straight year. The Dragons won the first-ever regional championship last season, capping off an undefeated season.

The Dragons led 28-16 after the first quarter and 51-42 at halftime. Their offense really kicked into gear in the third quarter, as they scored 40 points in the frame to lead 91-56. The Dragons added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to reach triple digits.

Senior Tyson Totten ran the ball 30 times for 626 yards and ten touchdowns. Yes, ten touchdowns in a single game.

Caleb Felski had 146 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns while Vijay Dhanda Jr. had four carries for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Pembroke will look to make it back-to-back titles next week when they take on Moravia (IV) on Friday, November 24th at 12:00 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.