CICERO, N.Y. (WROC) — In the state semifinals, the Pembroke Dragons racked up a jaw-dropping 107 points to reach the championship game for the second straight year.

On Friday afternoon, their defense stole the show as Pembroke defeated Moravia (IV) 36-0 to win back-to-back NYSPHSAA 8-man regional championships. The regional championship game is New York’s 8-man state title game in all ways except for name.

Senior Tyson Totten scored all five touchdowns for the Dragons, who led 28-0 at halftime.

Totten racked up 400 yards on 32 carries in the win. He finished the year with 4,235 rushing yards and 71 touchdowns. According to the national high school website MaxPreps, that is the most rushing yards and touchdowns by any player in the country this season.

Pembroke (13-0) dominated the 8-man competition all season long. Their closest game was a 27-point win in Week One when they defeated Red Jacket 55-28.

Seniors Totten, Sean Pustulka, Jeremy Gabbey, Jayden Mast, Sebastian Balduf, Dominic Boldt, Sam Burton, Ben Steinberg, and Gage Stancliff will conclude their high school football careers winning 25 of their last 26 games, two straight sectional titles, and the first two 8-man regional championships in New York state history.