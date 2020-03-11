Pembroke defeats Keshequa, advances to Class C regional round

The Pembroke Dragons punched their ticket to the Class C Far West Regional game with a 48-43 win over Keshequa.

The Indians dominated the first quarter, but still led by five points at the half. A strong third quarter by Pembroke propelled them passed the Indians, going up four with eight minutes left to play. The final quarter was back and forth, but three free throws by the Dragons sealed the game.

Serene Calderon led Pembroke, scoring 27 points in the absence of sectional MVP Dekari Moss.

Pembroke will travel to Rush-Henrietta on Saturday, March 14 to take on the Section VI Class C champions Holland. Tip off is at 3 p.m.