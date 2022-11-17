Dragons off to championship game for first time in program history

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After trailing 22-20 at the halfway mark, Pembroke stepped on the gas to defeat Morrisville-Eaton (III) 54-38 in the 8-man sub-regionals.

The Dragons held a 14-8 lead after the first quarter before allowing the Warriors to score two touchdowns in the second frame.

Midway through the third quarter, Tyson Totten made a few defenders miss on his way to the endzone to give Pembroke a 28-20 lead. On the ensuing possession, James Dapson scored a highlight reel worthy touchdown to put Morrisville-Eaton back on top 30-28.

Caleb Felski joined the party returning the following kickoff for a touchdown making it 36-30. Later in the frame, Totten cruised in for another score for his second touchdown of the quarter putting his stamp on the game.

Pembroke (11-1) advances to the NYSPHAA 8-man regional championship game next Friday, November 25 at Union Endicott at 12:00pm. It will be the Dragons first appearance in the final round of 8-man play.