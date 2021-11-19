Pavilion girls volleyball chasing perfection while eyeing first state title

PAVILION, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pavilion girls volleyball team is 25-0 and has won back-to-back Class D sectional titles. But what’s more impressive is that they haven’t dropped a set all year. They have been believed to have set a Section V record winning 75 straight sets.

“For the past two years, we’ve only played three sets,” Pavilion senior setter Shannon Campbell said. “From last year to this year, we’re like we’re a three-set team. We have to get it done in three sets. I don’t even know if I can play four sets.

Pavilion has won 38 games in a row dating back to last spring. Their head coach, Rex Eighmey, said that it became a goal to win every match in three sets after a hot start to the season.

“It’s something that the assistant coach and the players wanted to go for,” Eighmey said. “So why not go for it?”

Eighmey and the players both said that the energy around the program is sky-high. This past spring, they won the sectional title but they did it in an empty gym because of COVID. This time around, the community is going above and beyond to cheer on and support their historic volleyball team.

“The crowds got bigger. More people we haven’t seen in a long time showing up. People on the street saying congratulations. The enthusiasm is great. It’s like having another player on the court,” said Eighmey.

In 2019, Pavilion lost in the Class D3 sectional title game to Hammondsport. The sophomores on that team are now seniors and several players said that loss motivated the group to get back to where they felt they deserved.

“We all thought we had it and it just slipped away too fast,” Pavilion senior outside hitter Adeline Milligan said. “So definitely all of us were very motivated to get what we wanted. We always set out to get a block.”

The girls accomplished their first goal. Now they have a chance to add to that with a state title starting this Saturday in Glens Falls.