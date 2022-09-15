Nathan Parker’s teammates cheer from the sidelines as the junior running back scores the first of his four touchdowns. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Junior running back Nathan Parker and sophomore quarterback Landon Scott did it all for Brockport as they both scored four total touchdowns to lift the Blue Devils over Arcadia 48-28.

Leading 7-0 heading into the second quarter, Parker scored three straight touchdowns in three different ways.

Parker started the scoring with a 54-yard touchdown reception from Scott. After the Blue Devil defense got a stop, Brayden Spencer blocked the ensuing punt which Parker scooped up and ran 18 yards for a 21-0 lead. Parker capped off the half with a four-yard rushing touchdown to go into halftime up 28-0.

After Dashaun McClemmon finally got the Titans on the board, Parker answered with a three-yard run, his fourth and final touchdown of the game.

Scott started the game with a 50-yard touchdown to Tyler Judd. His second passing touchdown went to Parker and the final was a 57-yarder to Azay Odey. He also had a ten-yard rushing touchdown.

Brockport lead 48-6 and gave up three late touchdowns to wind up with the 20-point win, their first of the season.

Brockport (1-2) will host Athena on Friday, September 23rd. Arcadia (1-2) will hit the road on Saturday, September 24th to take on Irondequoit.