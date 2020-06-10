1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Pal-Mac’s Andra Savage a dominant force since day one

High School Sports

Towson-bound lacrosse star set Red Raiders' career scoring record as a sophomore.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — The minute Andra Savage stepped on the lacrosse field, she found success, setting Pal-Mac’s career scoring record when she was just a sophomore. She says she was a little scared playing at the high school level right away, but then her instincts took over. 

“I’m very competitive and I kind of have a killer mindset so every time I would get into a game I would be like, I don’t care how old they are, I’m going to beat them,” says Savage.

As a freshman, she recorded the first of her three 100-point seasons and helped guide the Red Raiders to their first sectional championship in school history.

“The year before we lost in the finals to H-FL,” she says. Before the game, we were like ‘we’re not losing, we’re taking it home,’ and we did. It was just such a relief and I knew that all the hard work that we put in paid off. I don’t think any team worked harder than that team did.” 

The next year, she tore her ACL right before the playoffs started, and had to watch on the sidelines as her teammates won another sectional title. The rehab process was long and tough, but Savage says she learned a lot about herself as she worked to get back on the field.

“I am stronger than I thought I was and [I learned] that I could come back from anything. It really made me a stronger and better and faster player,” says Savage.

With Pal-Mac losing in the state semis the last three years, she wishes she had a chance to chase down a state title, but has a good outlook on the situation.

“Not being able to play at the end of my sophomore year, it really just taught me not to take anything for granted and just to play as hard as you can every time you get out on the field.” 

Savage ends her high school career with 287 goals and over 400 points. If she would have gotten a chance to play her senior year, she would have competed for Section V’s all-time scoring record.

Her lacrosse career is not over, as she will is off to Towson University to play at the Division I level.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss