Pal-Mac’s Andra Savage a dominant force since day one

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — The minute Andra Savage stepped on the lacrosse field, she found success, setting Pal-Mac’s career scoring record when she was just a sophomore. She says she was a little scared playing at the high school level right away, but then her instincts took over.

“I’m very competitive and I kind of have a killer mindset so every time I would get into a game I would be like, I don’t care how old they are, I’m going to beat them,” says Savage.

As a freshman, she recorded the first of her three 100-point seasons and helped guide the Red Raiders to their first sectional championship in school history.

“The year before we lost in the finals to H-FL,” she says. Before the game, we were like ‘we’re not losing, we’re taking it home,’ and we did. It was just such a relief and I knew that all the hard work that we put in paid off. I don’t think any team worked harder than that team did.”

The next year, she tore her ACL right before the playoffs started, and had to watch on the sidelines as her teammates won another sectional title. The rehab process was long and tough, but Savage says she learned a lot about herself as she worked to get back on the field.

“I am stronger than I thought I was and [I learned] that I could come back from anything. It really made me a stronger and better and faster player,” says Savage.

With Pal-Mac losing in the state semis the last three years, she wishes she had a chance to chase down a state title, but has a good outlook on the situation.

“Not being able to play at the end of my sophomore year, it really just taught me not to take anything for granted and just to play as hard as you can every time you get out on the field.”

Savage ends her high school career with 287 goals and over 400 points. If she would have gotten a chance to play her senior year, she would have competed for Section V’s all-time scoring record.

Her lacrosse career is not over, as she will is off to Towson University to play at the Division I level.