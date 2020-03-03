Pal-Mac wins in overtime, Dansville triumphs to advance to B1 title

Red Raiders clutch at the free-throw line in overtime to defeat Indians for third time this season.

(4) Pal-Mac 60, (1) Waterloo 54 (OT)

Entering tonight’s game, Waterloo had lost just two times this season, both to Pal-Mac. The Red Raiders made it three as they topped the top-seeded Indians 60-54 in overtime.

The first quarter was all Indians, as they led 20-11 after the first quarter. But the Red Raiders responded with a dominant quarter of their own and it was tied at 24 heading into the break.

Waterloo controlled the third, as they lead 42-35 heading into the fourth.

The Red Raiders were persistent in the fourth, chipping away to eventually tie it up at 44 with 1:48 left in the game.

The Indians regained the lead as Giavanna White-Principio hit a floater in the paint, but it was quickly answered by a Katie Smyth jumper.

With 50 seconds left, Waterloo pulled back in front as Jillian Panek hit a layup in the paint, but once again Pal-Mac had an answer. A missed jumper was corraled by freshman Molly Seither and it was tied at 48. Waterloo would miss with five seconds left and the game moved to overtime.

Overtime featured many free throws, with Pal-Mac having the advantage. The Red Raiders took a 57-49 lead before a field goal would be made in overtime. Waterloo was unable to come back and Pal-Mac won 60-54.

(2) Dansville 55, (3) Livonia 51

Second-seed Dansville moved on to the championship game as they dispatched Livonia 55-51.

Dansville entered the fourth quarter with a lead that was taken down to just a 46-43 as Livonia started the frame with two straight buckets.

But Dansville had an answer for whatever Livonia through at them and maintained a two-possession lead throughout the fourth.

Things got interesting down the stretch as the Bulldogs made it a 54-51 game with ten seconds remaining, but they were unable to get a steal and the Mustangs hit a free throw to seal the game.