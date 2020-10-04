Pal-Mac, Marcus Whitman girls soccer pick up road wins

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — On a beautiful afternoon for soccer, Pal-Mac and Marcus Whitman both earned shutout victories on the road.

Marcus Whitman 3, Red Jacket 0

Katrina Marten scored first for the Wildcats as she took advantage of a bad clear and got on the board in the 28th minute. The score remained 1-0 heading into the second half as Mary English made numerous saves for Red Jacket.

In the 64th minute, Zoelle Payne took aim from long distance and soared one over English’s head for the 2-0 lead. Aurora Woodworth added the insurance 10 minutes later to give the Wildcats the 3-0 victory.

Palmyra-Macedon 6, Midlakes 0

The Red Raiders were in control from the beginning and took home a big victory over the Screaming Eagles.

After building a 2-0 lead heading into halftime, Maya Ikewood scored twice, while Haleigh LaRocca and Emma Robinson each added a goal to give the Red Raiders a 6-0 win.