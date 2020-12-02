Pal-Mac girls soccer sees undefeated season end in quarantine

The Pal-Mac girls soccer team saw their perfect season end before the playoffs started when they had to forfeit their playoff game. The Red Raiders had 18 members of their soccer program in quarantine due to contact tracing. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Red Raiders had to forfeit their playoff game after 18 members of their soccer program were put in quarantine.

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pal-Mac girls soccer team had it all this year. They went a perfect 12-0 in the regular season and outscored their opponents by a margin of 65-5 over the course of the season.

“In all the years I’d be coaching, I’ve never had a team that had all the pieces together like this one,” said head coach Mike Karns.

It seemed like nothing could stop them on their way to a sectional brick, until they didn’t get a chance to play for one.

“It was kind of crazy and a whirlwind,” said senior midfielder Grace Seither. “It was kind of unbelievable.”

Before their final regular season game, three members of the team had to go into quarantine due to contact tracing. By the time their first playoff game came around, that number grew to 18. They had to forfeit.

“It was difficult. I cried,” said junior Mercedes Buckingham. “Just because I love this team so much.”

“I was crushed,” said Karns. “It felt like someone broke up with me. I was just beside myself.”

Only one person tested positive in the program, a player on the JV team. Karns says everyone is doing alright.

They knew throughout the year that their season could end at any point and played every game with that mindset. That was especially true for Seither, who made it back ahead of schedule after she tore her ACL during the basketball season.

“It was hard to think that we had such an amazing season and that my senior season would end like this,” said Seither. “But I had four amazing years with the Pal-Mac varsity soccer team and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

“I know I have another year and I’m excited for the year to come but I’m just happy we were able to play at all,” said Buckingham. “Because honestly, we were really unsure about having a season so I’m grateful for what we did have.”

The Red Raiders will have some unfinished business to settle next year, playing on behalf for the seniors that didn’t get to finish their final season.

“That’s going to motivate me,” said Buckingham. “To get that win for them.”