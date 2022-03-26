Ella Peers led the way for Fairport with five goals

Girls Lacrosse

Fairport 9 Penfield 6

The Peers’ sister’s combined for seven goals to help the Red Raiders get their season started off on the right foot.

Fairport held a 5-3 lead after the first 25 minutes of action. Coming out of the break, Ava Peers and Katie Mallaber scored one goal a piece to extend the Fairport lead to four goals.

Ella Peers finished with five goals while her sister Ava had two. Makayla Keys also found the back of the net. Elisa Faklaris held her own for Penfield with five goals.

Next up for the Red Raiders is their home opener against Schroeder on Monday, March 28th. Penfield’s next opponent is also the Warriors and they will play on Wednesday, March 30th.

Boys Lacrosse

Pal Mac 10 Churchville-Chili 6

Behind an explosive second quarter, the Red Raiders defend home field and secure their first win of the season.

Pal Mac’s Quinn Nolan and Churchville-Chili’s Landon Smith scored the only goals of the opening quarter. The second quarter belonged to the Red Raiders outscoring the Saints 6-1 to make it a 7-2 game heading into the break. The Red Raiders defense continued its stellar play into the third quarter allowing just one goal.

Churchville-Chili’s Colin Duncan finished with three goals while his teammates Matthew Mitchell and Jaxon Leonard also scored.

Pal Mac will take some time off before facing Livonia-Avon on Friday, April 1st. Churchville-Chili will host Williamson North next Saturday, April 2nd.