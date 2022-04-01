Boys Lacrosse

Pal-Mac 8, Livonia/Avon 7

After a squandering a three goal lead in the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders re-focused and were able to hold on for the win.

The Red Raiders were in full control in the first half holding a 5-1 lead heading into the break. Pal-Mac continued to play well in the third quarter making it a 7-4 game heading into the fourth.

In the final frame, the Lakers scored three unanswered to tie the game at 7. Shortly thereafter, Riley Lich would rip one home that would prove to be the game winner.

Quinn Nolan, Keagan Hoesterey, and Damian Knaak all scored two goals for the Red Raiders.

Pal-Mac (2-0) will host Irondequoit on Tuesday, April 5th. Livonia/Avon (2-1) will take a few weeks off and will face Schroeder when they return on Wednesday, April 20th.

Girls Lacrosse

Fairport 6, Spencerport 5

On a frigid night that featured a few snowflakes, Fairport outlasted Spencerport 6-5.

Behind three first half goals from Molly Guzik, Spencerport held a 4-3 lead into halftime. The Red Raiders would tie the game less than two minutes into the second half off a score from Ava Peers.

Later in the half, Kate Mallaber put Fairport on top with goal to put the Red Raiders on top and never look back.

Mallaber led the way for the Red Raiders with a hat trick

Fairport (2-1) will take on Schroeder at home on Monday, April 4th. Spencerport will host Rush-Henrietta the same evening.