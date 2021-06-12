Pal-Mac defeats Aquinas, earns fourth straight Class D title

For the fourth year in a row, the Pal-Mac girls lacrosse team was named Class D champions. The No. 2 Red Raiders defeated No. 4 Aquinas Li’l Irish in a 12-8 victory.

Pal-Mac dominated the first half, leading 7-2 at halftime. After the break, the Red Raiders led by as much as seven goals. In the final minute and a half of the game, Aquinas came roaring back, and scored three goals in just under one minute. The Li’l Irish rally was not enough to get the win.

Junior Kylie Waege and freshman Reagan Diehl led the way for Pal-Mac, each scoring a game-high four goals. Waiege was named Class D tournament MVP, while head coach EJ Burse was named Class D Coach of the Year as well.