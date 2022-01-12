Pal-Mac boys basketball holds off late rally by Wayne to win 60-57

The Red Raiders move to .500 on the season behind a combined 42 points from the Goodness brothers

WAYNE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Goodness brothers for Pal-Mac combined for 42 points to help the Red Raiders hold off Wayne 60-57.

Pal-Mac exploded from behind the arc in the first half making nine threes to take a 18 point lead midway through the second quarter. The Red Raiders held a 35-22 lead at the half.

Devin Forrest would help spark the rally by Wayne with 11 points in the third quarter cutting the deficit to just two. In the fourth quarter, Wayne would take a 57-56 lead with less than two minutes. However, Ian Goodness would knock down a pullup three the next possession to retake the lead.

Paul Goodness led the Red Raiders with 23 points while his brother chipped in 19 points. With their leading scorer Mason Blankenberg sitting out, Forrest stepped up in absence leading all scorers with 25 points.

Pal-Mac moved to .500 on the season at 5-5 and will play at Geneva this Friday, January 14th in their next game. Wayne dropped to 7-3 on the season and will hit the road to take on Penn Yan the same evening.