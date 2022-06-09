PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a month of firsts for the Pal-Mac baseball team. After securing their second sectional title in a row and third in program history, the Red Raiders advanced to the regional round for the first time ever.

Later that week, Pal-Mac took down Medina out of the Buffalo area to move onto the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

The Red Raiders have been flat out dominant this season as they are undefeated heading into the final four sitting at 24-0. Pal-Mac outscored their opponents 82-0 to begin the season and have allowed more than three runs just once all season.

Head coach Bryan Rodman explained what makes this Red Raiders team so special.

“It’s just a great group of kids that love baseball,” said Rodman. “They come into practice they work hard. They come to games. They got everybody’s back. They trust each other. You just can’t ask for anything better than that. It’s great to be around and a great environment.”

In their 11-1 win over Medina in the Class B Far West Regionals, Ian Goodness went 2-for-3 with three RBI including a triple. The junior is apart of a Red Raiders lineup that has scored ten runs or more in 16 games this year.

“A lot of our players have been playing since like 8th grade so we’ve been a unit since the beginning so I think that really helps us out when we’re playing,” said Ian Goodness.

That prolific offense features Ian’s older brother, Paul Goodness, who collected two hits and a RBI as well in that win over Medina. Arguably the top performance in that game came from Chris Finocchario, Jr.

Coach Rodman trusted Finocchario, Jr. to start the game on the mound to help send the Red Raiders to the final and the senior delivered. He gave up only one run to go along with six strikeouts and retiring the last five batters he faced. He also had three hits in the contest and finished with three RBI.

“I love this team,” said Finocchario, Jr. “I love these guys behind me. A mistake happens in the field or a strikeout, I know these guys are going to take the opportunity in the next at bat and on the field. They’re just going to have my back and I’m going to have their back. We just come out here. Get runs on the board early and then shut them down for the rest of the game.”

Pal-Mac will face Spackenkill (23-2) out of Section IX on Friday at 5 p.m. at Maine-Endwell High School for the right to play in the state championship game.