Optimism, but no agreement with high school basketball refs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Section V held a meeting on Wednesday that is believed to include the creation of a revised proposal for boys basketball officials.

While there is optimism that the proposal could lead to a settlement of the dispute between Section V and Board 60, which oversees the officials, there are still significant hurdles to climb, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Board 60 and the officials were not part of Wednesday’s meeting.

The officials were initially unhappy with the removal of mileage fees in exchange for high per game payments. The issue has shifted to the power over game assignments and security.

The referees are independant contractors who work according to their own schedule. It’s thought that only a handful of refs have submitted an availability to Section V.

The first game is scheduled for Friday and the schedule is light enough that the available refs could cover games until the Friday after Thanksgiving.

At that point, postponing games could become necessary.