One family, two perfect basketball teams at Northstar

Alayna, Ryan, and JJ Garwood are leading the Northstar Knights to perfect records to start the season

Head coach JJ and junior Ryan Garwood are leading the boys team, while sophomore Garwood is powering the girls team

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For almost all of JJ Garwood’s 15 seasons as the head coach at Northstar, his son Ryan has been right there with him.

“He was four years old, he’d sit on the bench and watch and he was just waiting until it was his turn to get in,” said JJ Garwood. “Quite, honestly so was I.”

Now, Ryan’s making some history while leading Northstar to an 8-0 start to the season.

Last year, Ryan set the Section V record for most three’s made in a game, a record his dad once held. This year, the same night JJ won his 250th career game as a head coach Ryan eclipsed 1000 career points.

“I’m just happy to play for him, celebrate that night, it was a real good feeling,” said Ryan Garwood. “It kind of brings our relationships closer together just like as a team and as a family.”

It’s not just Ryan and JJ making a name for the Garwoods here at Northstar. Alayna is a sophomore on the girls team, is averaging over a double-double this season, and at 5’10’’ has most of the height for the family.

“I’ve got nothing for in the post, I can’t offer her any advice,” JJ Garwood said with a smile.

The girls team is also undefeated, starting the season 3-0. Alayna says there is some pressure living up to the Garwood name, but it’s actually helped her in her career.

“Having my dad and my brother do so well, so it makes me want to do good,” she said. “Just striving to do good like them and keep the family name going good.”

There are even more Garwoods— Ila, an eighth-grader, has interests outside of basketball and Jay, a sixth-grader, took second place in a state free-throw shooting contest last year.

“So I’m sure we’ll be hearing his name coming up through here in the next few years,” said JJ Garwood.