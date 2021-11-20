Oakfield-Alabama/Elba and Red Jacket win regional championships, Canandaigua falls short

Kaden Cusmano scored two touchdowns to help push the Aggies past Randolph 28-22

Class A Far West Regional: Jamestown 35 Canandaigua 14

Jaylen Butera led the way for Jamestown with four touchdowns as the Red Raiders scored 28 unanswered to defeat Canandaigua 35-14.

In the first quarter, after the snap went over Braves quarterback Bryan Boldrin’s head, the Red Raiders scooped it up and ran it the other way for 68 yards to put Jamestown up 7-0.

Later in the quarter, Ryan Gavette of Canandaigua tied the game up at 7 after a long touchdown run.

In the second quarter, Boldrin called his own number as he ran it in from 15 yards out to put the Braves up 14-7.

With Jamestown down one score, Butera would take over the game scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter to put the Red Raiders ahead 21-14.

In the second half, it was more of the same as Butera added two more touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

Canandaigua finishes the season 11-1 while Jamestown advances to the state semifinals where they will take on Christian Brothers Academy.

Class D Far West Regional: Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 28 Randolph 22

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba punched their tickets to the Class D state semifinal after forcing a fumble in the fourth quarter.

There were plenty of fireworks in the first five minutes of the game as Kameron Cusmano and Gaige Armbrewster scored long touchdowns for the Aggies. Randolph a touchdown back for a touchdown to make it 14-8.

With seven minutes remaining in the first half, Bodie Hyde found Noah Currier down the right sideline for the long touchdown pass extending the Aggies lead to 21-8.

Randolph answered with two touchdowns before the half to make it a 22-21 game heading into the half.

In the beginning of the third quarter, Hyde found Cusmano for his second touchdown of the day to put the Aggies back on top 28-22.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba will take on Tioga out of Section IV in the state semifinal.

8-man Western New York Regional Championship: Red Jacket 59 West Canada Valley 18

Red Jacket jumped out to a massive 40-12 lead going into halftime and never looked back as they took down West Canada Valley 59-18.

Both teams traded touchdowns back and forth with Red Jacket coming out on top 14-12 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, it was the Daltyn Hanline show as he recorded three touchdowns with two interceptions to completely swing the momentum of the game. Hanline finished the game with five touchdowns and three interceptions.