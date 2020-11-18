NYSPHSAA delays high-risk winter sports to at least January 4

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced the start date for high-risk winter sports (basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey, and wrestling) will be moved to January 4, 2021. Until authorization is granted by state officials, NYSPHSAA member schools are not permitted to participate in sports determined to be high risk by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). Low and moderate-risk winter sports will be permitted to begin on November 30th as previously determined by NYSPHSAA. However, in Section 2, low and moderate-risk winter sports will begin on December 14.

“The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining to the increase in infection rates,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association. We continue to make these types of decisions based upon readily available information and communication with state officials.”

Low- and moderate-risk winter sports practices (bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing, and swimming and diving) are still on schedule to begin on November 30 (December 14 for Section 2) for those schools and sections who have determined it feasible to host interscholastic athletics at that time. Regular season games/contests can begin for low- and moderate-risk fall sports once student-athletes have participated in the required number of practices as per NYSPHSAA bylaws.

“NYSPHSAA’s leadership recognizes the numerous challenges interscholastic programs are experiencing and the obstacles associated with resuming high risk sports,” said Julie Bergman, NYSPHSAA President. “While it is certainly the goal of the Association to provide all students with the ability to participate in interscholastic athletics we must remain steadfast in our decisions to ensure the safety of our athletes is our focus.”

At this time, all winter NYSPHSAA State Championship events remain as scheduled.