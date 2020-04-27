1  of  75
Closings
NYSPHSAA cancels spring championships, regular season still on hold

High School Sports
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Monday morning, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, also known as NYSPHSAA, announced that spring high school sports championships would be cancelled. NYSPHSAA said that, right now, regular games are on hold.

That includes boys and girls track and field, boys tennis, softball, baseball, golf, and both boys and girls lacrosse state championships that were originally scheduled to be held between June 4 through June 13.

“Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue availability, etc.)” said Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA’s President. “Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging and the cancelation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing.”

Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director said, “Today’s decision is difficult for the membership of NYSPHSAA. We certainly sympathize with the students, coaches and their school communities, especially the graduating seniors.”

