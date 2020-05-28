NYSPHSAA approves additional regular season football game

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association executive board unanimously approved the scheduling of an additional regular season football game over a teleconference on Wednesday morning.

The proposal, effective this fall, left the decision up to the sections, and Section V football coordinator Scott Barker says the area schools will be playing the eighth game during the 2020 season. The football season is set to begin the weekend of September 4.

The board also approved a one-year extension to grant the Cool Insuring Arena (boys basketball) and Hudson Valley Community College (girls basketball) to host NYSPHSAA winter state championships through 2023, as a result of the cancellation of numerous state championships due to COVID-19.