NYS hockey championships will be decided in empty HarborCenter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The NYSPHSAA announced Wednesday afternoon that there will be no fans to watch the state hockey semifinals and finals this weekend in Buffalo. The announcement was made via a release Wednesday afternoon.

The decision is based on the “recommendation of the Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health”. Any pre-purchased ticket will be refunded in the next 24 hours, according to the statement.

“This is certainly not the type of championship atmosphere our association strives to provide to our student-athletes and their communities,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said. “This decision is being made at the recommendation of the Erie County Department of Health out of an abundance of caution as we address the coronavirus.”

Rochester has two teams in the state final four: Victor and Webster Thomas. Victor plays in the semifinals Saturday at 11:45am and Thomas follows with a semi at 4:30pm. The championship games are on Sunday.

Update on #NYSPHSAA Winter Championships.

Ice Hockey Championships will be played.

Spectators not permitted, per Erie County Department of Health.https://t.co/Yn6OhZNpZE pic.twitter.com/nllK7wG4DJ — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) March 11, 2020

There have been no changes to any other winter sports state playoff events as of yet. Both basketball and bowling still have championship to be decided.